Traditional food will make up part of the celebration of Ethiopian New Year tomorrow (Sept. 12) at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre. Ruslan Dashinsky/iStock

Victoria’s Ethiopian community welcomes in the year 2011

Area residents celebrate Ethiopian New Year on Sept. 12, based on the Julian calendar

An Ethiopian New Years celebration happening tomorrow (Sept. 12) in Victoria will welcome in the year 2011.

Organizer Moges Kebede explains that Ethiopia uses the Julian calendar, whereas the Western world uses the Gregorian calendar.

“Our calendar and the Western calendar use different dates to decide when Jesus was born,” he said. The Ethiopian calendar has 13 months: 12 with 30 days, and one with five or six, depending on if it’s a leap year.

Victoria’s Ethiopian community numbers approximately 300 and Kebede said the celebration will be extra special for them.

“Ethiopia has been going through a lot of wars and problems, but this year there is a new government that is in support of this peace process,” he said. “A lot of things are getting better, [they are] creating a lot of peace.”

The celebration takes place at the Ukrainian Culture Centre at 3277 Douglas St. from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Ethnic food, music, dancing, auctions are included and a 50/50 draw will see proceeds go towards building a church in Ethiopia.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for teenagers and children. They can be purchased at the door or at Messob Ethiopian Cuisine in Cook Street Village.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre
Next story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Communities get provincial cash back for carbon neutrality

Central Saanich, Highlands, Oak Bay, Sidney, Sooke and View Royal achieved carbon neutral status

UPDATE: No injuries after car crash on the Malahat Tuesday morning

Incident took place in Goldstream Provincial Park area

Eves of Destruction close out derby season in Victoria with double header

Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

Group confronts election hopefuls from Saanich and Oak Bay with traffic issues

Saanich and Oak Bay Community Safety Network wants Beach Drive and Cadboro Bay Road improved.

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Victoria’s Ethiopian community welcomes in the year 2011

Area residents celebrate Ethiopian New Year on Sept. 12, based on the Julian calendar

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

Most Read