Victoria’s Ethiopian community welcomes in the year 2011

An Ethiopian New Years celebration happening tomorrow (Sept. 12) in Victoria will welcome in the year 2011.

Organizer Moges Kebede explains that Ethiopia uses the Julian calendar, whereas the Western world uses the Gregorian calendar.

“Our calendar and the Western calendar use different dates to decide when Jesus was born,” he said. The Ethiopian calendar has 13 months: 12 with 30 days, and one with five or six, depending on if it’s a leap year.

Victoria’s Ethiopian community numbers approximately 300 and Kebede said the celebration will be extra special for them.

“Ethiopia has been going through a lot of wars and problems, but this year there is a new government that is in support of this peace process,” he said. “A lot of things are getting better, [they are] creating a lot of peace.”

The celebration takes place at the Ukrainian Culture Centre at 3277 Douglas St. from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Ethnic food, music, dancing, auctions are included and a 50/50 draw will see proceeds go towards building a church in Ethiopia.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for teenagers and children. They can be purchased at the door or at Messob Ethiopian Cuisine in Cook Street Village.

