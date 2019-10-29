To increase the number of shelter spaces available during extreme winter weather conditions, the EWP was initiated in 2004. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol activated on Tuesday

Environment Canada says temperatures to drop to 0 C Tuesday night

Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol has been activated as of Tuesday afternoon.

The protocol was activated around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Twitter, with Environment Canada reporting temperatures in Victoria are expected to drop to 0 C with patchy frost by Tuesday night.

The Extreme Weather Protocol (EWP) is a community program that was introduced in 2004 after a cold snap. The City of Victoria’s Silver Threads building was used as a short term emergency shelter.

READ ALSO: Sooke emergency shelter cam just in time

READ ALSO: With 60 shelter beds inside, some homeless opt to sleep in the snow

The protocol increases the number of shelter spaces during acute winter weather conditions with shelter capacity expanding from 395 to 472 emergency shelter beds and mats, according to the EWP website. Participating organizations, which include various faith groups, social service agencies, fire and police, open additional shelter and overflow beds.

To find shelter spaces available for Tuesday, check the EWP website.

Most Read