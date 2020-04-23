Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health (Left), Dr. Leah MacDonald, exectuive medical director of primary care and senior’s health, MLA Lana Popham, Kaye Kennish, executive director of the James Bay community project, Acting Mayor Sharmarke Dubow, Minister of Finance Carole James, Rozlynne Mitchell, chair of the James Bay community Project and Minister of Health Adrian Dix stand in fron of the building at 547 Michigan St. where Victoria’s first Urgent and Primary Health Care Centre will go. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic set to open in James Bay this month

Patients asked to call ahead due to risk of COVID-19

A new Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) will be opening in James Bay on April 28 to help Victoria residents have better access to team-based care.

The UPCC will be operated by Island Health and will be located at the James Bay Community Project at 547 Michigan Street. The centre will offer a variety of primary care services including drop-in services and rapid access to mental health and substance use services provided by a team of general practitioners, nurse practitioners, nurses and mental health and substance use clinicians.

RELATED: B.C.'s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

“The new UPCC in James Bay will help to divert even more patients with non-urgent issues such as sprains, minor cuts or burns from local emergency rooms, while still providing them with the comprehensive care they need,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a statement.

During its first week, from April 28 to May 3, the clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before expanding its hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Victoria's first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay

Patients are asked to call ahead due to the risk of COVID-19. If someone does arrive unannounced, a patient ambassador will be located at the entrance of the building to help determine the best way to support the patient through a virtual or in-person visit.

If someone with COVID-19 like symptoms comes to the clinic and needs to be seen in person, they will be connected to the Victoria COVID-19 assessment clinic for further care. In order to improve access to same-day care, the UPCC will provide ongoing primary care through booked appointments and in the future will work to attach patients to primary care providers.

This is the third UPCC in the Island Health Region, with the first located in Langford and the second in Nanaimo.


Coronavirus

