Victoria’s Greek Fest back for two weekends

Event is the community’s 20th annual and falls on the 200th year of Greek independence

Over the weekends of Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, Greek Fest turns eíkosi (20) at Elk Lake Drive’s Greek Community Centre during the 200th year of Greek independence.

Greater Victoria’s annual Greek food and cultural event is set to feature another year of souvlaki, spanakopita, baklava, loukoumades in abundance, said organizer Tim Petropoulos in a press release. The mainstay of authentically roasted lamb should not be missed, as well as beverages from hard drink sponsors Hoyne Brewery and Arterra Wines.

Greek festivals – such as Victoria’s which drew out over 15,000 residents last year – have had great cultural and religious significance since the country’s ancient times, Petropoulos said. Events that brought the community together to celebrate the ideas of family, friendship and philoxenia (generosity towards strangers) are characterized by music, dance, competition, wine and food.

That observance will also be made possible with the return of Greek Heritage Museum tours throughout the festival for 20 guests at a time.

“This exquisite museum explores the history of Greece and Greeks in B.C., with some special attention paid to seaman Juan De Fuca (Ioannis Focas), the first Greek to B.C. in 1592; the Greek seaman Kapiotis, who settled at Fort Victoria and married Marrie-Ann, the daughter of the then chief of the Songhees tribe and had several children who were part of developing Victoria in the early days … and the Greek fishing village that operated some 120 years ago at Johnson Street in Victoria,” Petropoulos said.

This year is particularly historic for Greek community members of Victoria, Petropoulos said, considering the 200 years since the Greek War of Independence in 1821, in which the Mediterranean fought and won its independence from the then-Ottoman Empire.

Admissions to Greek Fest 2021 is free. Attendees can dine at the festival or order food for pickup by calling 250 727-1580 or visiting greekfest.ca.

