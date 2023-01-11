Victoria’s My Great Neighbourhood grant program expanded

Victoria council has approved a bump for My Great Neighbourhood grant amounts

Organizers of projects and events in Victoria will now have the opportunity to receive more funding.

Victoria council approved a bump in My Great Neighbourhood grant amounts after a recommendation from staff.

The community resiliency and placemaking grant categories are going up from $5,000 to $7,500, and activity grants are jumping from $1,000 to $1,500.

“It’s not a net increase to the budget,” Coun. Jeremy Caradonna said at the meeting. “An applicant could potentially receive more. It doesn’t mean that every single applicant would receive more.”

The goal of the program is to develop and improve a sense of community, animate public spaces and leave a positive legacy.

“This money has such a huge impact on whoever decides to apply for it,” Coun. Matt Dell said. “I think we should consider expanding this to grow communities.”

Applications for the program will open later this year.

