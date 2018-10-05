Victoria City Council has directed City staff to look into alternative locations for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre. (File photo)

Victoria’s new Crystal Pool could change locations

City Council directed staff to look into alternative sites to try to preserve greenspace

Despite looming budget deadlines or the fact that design plans for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre are almost complete, Victoria City Council directed staff to look into building the pool at alternative locations.

The original plan was to build the new pool in Central Park, adjacent to the current facility. This would allow the public to access the current pool for the two years it is estimated to take to build the new pool.

However, after receiving push back from North Park residents about a lack of consultation, Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday motioned to investigate into other options.

READ MORE: Plans rejigged for new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre

“As some trust with the North Park community has been eroded through the process of this pool design, they are seeking some assurances and more concrete commitments,” Helps wrote in a letter to the Committee of the Whole. “What staff haven’t yet done is any engagement with the community with regard to the future of Central Park. Hindsight being 20-20, it would have been a good idea for pool and park engagement to go hand in hand.”

READ MORE: Affordable housing idea dead for Central Park, idea shifts to Royal Athletic Park lot

Council directed that City staff compare the costs and benefits of building the new facility as currently proposed versus keeping the facility at the existing location, and have even proposed options outside of the park–including the property next to the Victoria Curling Club. Council also directed staff to investigate into parking options for each location.

READ MORE: City of Victoria applies for federal funding for Crystal Pool with the risk of losing $6 million Gas Tax Funds

“It would make sense for staff to sit down with key stakeholders in the neighbourhood to co-design an engagement process for Central Park that could begin early in 2019 as part of the 2019 work plan,” the letter reads.

Construction for the new pool was originally scheduled to begin in 2019, and open in 2021.

If the pool were built at its current site, residents would not have access to the pool for at least two years, with the closest alternative being the YMCA location on Broughton Street.

