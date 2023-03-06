Hotel Grand Pacific, located on the Inner Harbour, has re-invented its restaurant with a new look and a new menu with the arrival of Fathom, which also features a curated whisky lounge. (Photo by J. Abram Photography)

Victoria’s next great restaurant just opened in the Inner Harbour

Fathom offers breakfast, brunch and dinner menus - and a whisky lounge

Victoria’s fine dining scene is heating up with the arrival of a new restaurant in an old location.

Hotel Grand Pacific, located on the Inner Harbour, has re-invented its restaurant with a new look and a new menu with the arrival of Fathom, which also features a curated whisky lounge.

“At Fathom, we believe it’s the same with flavours — the further into the unexplored, the more delicious the result,” says a news release about the opening. “Fathom is taking seafood in fascinating new directions while evolving classic favourites inspired by the rugged west coast.”

Fathom is described as an “upscale, west-coast-inspired restaurant and whisky lounge featuring all-new contemporary decor. With a modern, clean and comfortable design that transitions from a bright and airy dining area to a sophisticated

and cozy lounge, thoughtful attention was given to the small details that take a diner’s experience from great to extraordinary, with a new space that’s as welcoming as it is breathtaking.”

The menu was designed by chef Peter Kim, who created a “tsunami of inspiring cuisine using local and sustainable ingredients in an engaging atmosphere emphasizing connection and shared experiences.”

The Whisky Lounge, which features a large bar, comfortable couches and laid-back seating, offers patrons a special list of cocktails.

Fathom also offers a private dining area called The Mark, which seats up to 20 people.

Born in Korea, Kim moved with his family to Vancouver as a young adult. Realizing a love for food, he graduated from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Program in Ottawa. His passion for food and culinary skills landed him positions at luxury hotels, fine-dining institutions and Michelin-rated

restaurants worldwide, including Vancouver, Singapore, Brisbane and San Francisco.

Speaking on his philosophy regarding running Fathom’s kitchen, Kim says: “It shows on the plate if we truly enjoy and believe in what we do. I like to focus on relevant research, passion for the products we use, and looking after the people we work with. There is no such thing as perfection, it is an enemy of creativity, but we strive to be better than yesterday, every day.”

Fathom is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and brunch and 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Happy hour specials run daily from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

