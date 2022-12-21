Victoria’s Our Place and dignitaries serve up Christmas cheer

Dignitaries and Media personalities helped serve meals at Our Place

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto serves meals on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Our Place Society’s annual Christmas event. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Our Place Society had a big turnout at its annual home-cooked Christmas meal event Wednesday (Dec. 21).

“This is more important than ever this year because we have had very cold weather in Victoria,” Our Place CEO Julian Daly said. “We’ve also seen the cost of living really go through the roof.”

Media personalities and local dignitaries including Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto and Victoria Police Chief Del Manak helped serve the meal to Our Place clients.

“It’s great to see the dignitaries here,” Daly added. “These folks are important in our community. This sends a strong signal about their support, empathy and compassion. We’re grateful to all the people who served and donated.”

Rogers’ Chocolates donated festive chocolates for dessert.

Daly believes around 300 to 400 people were fed.

“Having access to a Christmas meal is very meaningful to our clients,” Daly said. “This will be the only Christmas meal some people are going to get.”

Another Christmas meal was also served at Our Place Tuesday (Dec. 20) thanks to a donation from Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress owner Gordy Dodd.

“That went really well,” Daly said. “We’re very grateful that they did that.”

