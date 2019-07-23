Our Place will shut down the 900-block of Pandora for a belated 50th anniversary celebration on July 28. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s Our Place Society celebrates belated 50th anniversary with block party

The 900-block of Pandora will close for a celebration on July 28

Victoria’s Our Place Society will shut down the 900-block of Pandora Avenue to celebrate more than 50 years in service.

Our Place began as The Upper Room Society in 1967, and grew into The Open Door in 1986. In 2008 it opened as the Our Place Society at its present location at 919 Pandora Ave.

“When our 50th anniversary rolled in, we were so busy opening a new Therapeutic Recovery Community in View Royal, launching a Next Steps to Employment program, handing over our Overdose Prevention program to The Harbour next door, and building a new storage facility for people with nowhere to store their belongings, that we forgot to celebrate,” said Don Evans, Our Place CEO in a statement. “But we’re making up for it with a family-friendly block party with music, art, food and so much more.”

WATCH: Our Place Therapeutic Recovery Community turns into a ‘place of healing’

On Sunday, July 28 Pandora Avenue between Quadra and Vancouver Streets will be shut down for the afternoon to make room for a celebration.

Festivities include live music from next door neighbour, the Victoria Conservatory of Music, and food from the new Save on Foods grocery store which is set to open at its new location at Vancouver Street and Pandora Avenue in a few weeks.

ALSO READ: Our Place turns up the glamour for Beauty Day

Also on site will be an antique fire truck, a Victoria Police armoured vehicle, chalk art, hula hoops, temporary tattoos, jugglers, pop-up operas and more.

There will also be guided tours of the Our Place facility.

The party will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Greater Victoria sees crime severity index rise

