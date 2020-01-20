The next reconcilliation dialogue will be at the Crystal Garden. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s reconciliation dialogue on newcomers, Indigenous peoples takes place Monday

The third of six discussions on reconciliation will take place at the Crystal Garden

The City of Victoria’s third reconciliation dialogue is taking place at the Crystal Gardens on Monday evening.

The dialogue is part of a six-part community series focused on different issues between the municipality and local First Nations. They were organized to gain better understanding of the area’s history and to better understand how to move forward together in the future. The public events are open forums, with each dialogue focusing on a particular theme.

Monday’s discussion is titled “Newcomers to Canada and Reconciliation” and will be led by Victoria City Coun. Sharmarke Dubow and renowned local Coast Salish artist Carey Newman. The conversation will focus on what reconciliation with Indigenous peoples means to newcomers to Canada, and will ask participants to consider their own roles in reconciliation.

ALSO READ: Reconciliation dialogues begin at Victoria City Hall

“Reconciliation is a life-long learning process and relationship building in the city and our communities… can play a role in bridging the gap of learning and educating newcomers and the Indigenous communities,” Dubow said. “It can also disrupt the stereotypes and myths that both newcomers and Indigenous communities hold about each other.”

ALSO READ: City of Victoria plans workshop to determine fate of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

The event will take place at the Crystal Gardens at 713 Douglas Street from 6 to 8:30 p.m.. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The next dialogue will be on Monday, March 2 and focus on the life and context of Sir John A. Macdonald to help the city decide what to do with the infamous statue.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

