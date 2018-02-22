The Fairmont Empress Hotel and grounds sit dusted with snow during the Wednesday flurries. Photo courtesy Arlene Bethune

Victoria’s snow removal plan: what you need to know

The City advises how Victoria manages (the very rare) snowfall

Victoria is known for its glistening waterfront and long summer days – certainly not the few days a year that it’s dusted in snow.

Few residents are well-equipped for such weather, so here’s a breakdown of how the City of Victoria manages snowfall.

The City has a Severe Weather Response Plan detailing snow removal operations in Victoria. The guide’s first priority is to keep main arteries clear for emergency services, ensuring access to hospitals, fire stations and police headquarters and downtown wheelchair ramps.

The plan’s second priority is removing snow from senior care facilities, community centres and homeless shelters, in addition to transit stops and the front of downtown buildings.

The final priority is residential roads, parking lots, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

According to the City’s Streets and Traffic Bylaw, business owners and residents must clear snow and create a pathway to their property by 10 a.m. each day.

This bylaw includes the owners of apartment, condominium and townhouse complexes. Those who don’t comply risk a $125 fine per day, which can be issued up to six months after an offence has occurred.

With over 450 kilometres of sidewalks in Victoria, the City claims it would be too costly for taxpayer-funded removal of snow from all sidewalks.

Forecasts call for a chance of flurries and/or rain on Friday, slightly warmer Saturday and Sunday and a chance of flurries Monday and Tuesday evenings.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses
Next story
Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

Just Posted

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

After dark: Sandown construction goes overnight

Noise concerns from Sidney could stop nighttime work schedule

New Victoria graving dock will offer high-paying jobs

New facility will reuse and treat any water required for repair process

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

Trial date delayed in case of slain Oak Bay sisters

Case of Andrew Berry, charged in deaths of daughters, will reconvene in three weeks

Photo gallery: Show us your Winter Wonderland!

User submitted photos from around Greater Victoria

Suspect and Mountie bitten by police dog during arrest near Nanaimo

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a stolen pickup truck in Cassidy on Thursday evening

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

All aboard! Job fair ports this weekend in Victoria

Find out about the hundreds of jobs in Victoria’s cruise ship industry

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Sooke mom hopeful for funding to treat child’s debilitating arthritis

Jillian Lanthier ‘prays’ for $19,000 per-dose drug for her son

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Human remains found near Campbell River

Human remains were found in a rural area outside Campbell River, RCMP… Continue reading

Most Read