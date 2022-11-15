Victoria’s Threshold Housing Society receives $3.1M gift

The donation from Clint and Carole Forster is the largest Threshold has ever received

Threshold Housing Society executive director Colin Tessier (from left); Sara Neely, director of philanthropic services for the Victoria Foundation; and Cody McMullin, investment counsellor with RBC Phillips Hager & North Investment Counsel, announce a $3.1 million donation to Threshold Housing Society at its supportive recovery program. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Threshold Housing Society will be able to pay the mortgage on its supportive recovery program home on Niagara Street and finalize the purchase of Threshold House on Granite Street thanks to a $3.1 million donation from Clint and Carole Forster.

“This is an investment in youth and our community for generations to come,” Threshold Housing Society executive director Colin Tessier said. “This is an incredibly exciting day.”

The initial $1.6 million transfer is going toward the supportive recovery program home, which has eight beds and helps youth battling substance use issues. This is Vancouver Island’s only youth recovery program that incorporates a harm reduction approach.

“It is a safe home in our community where young people have an opportunity at recovery and healing,” Tessier said. “The program is showing incredible results.”

The remaining $1.5 million supporting Threshold House will ensure that eight young people have a permanent home, where they can develop a community and plan for the future. Threshold Housing has been leasing the building from the Oak Bay United Church.

“It’s an environment where our youth often form very close bonds and move forward toward success,” Tessier said.

This is the largest donation Threshold Housing has ever received.

“Giving to people in need has always been important in our family, through volunteering as well as through financial gifts,” Clint said.

The gift was facilitated by the Victoria Foundation and RBC Phillips Hager & North Investment Counsel.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership within the community,” said Sara Neely, director of philanthropic services for the Victoria Foundation. “There are a lot of issues facing youth in our community.”

