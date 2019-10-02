Victoria’s top stories

The top Victoria stories for the October 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN). (Photo provided by News Staff)

The top Victoria stories for the October 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Babadook comes from a psychological horror film and made his first Victoria appearance at the Pride Parade. Now, he is appearing at the Climate Protest. His unique look draws attention to the issues at hand and gives contrast to the colourful decorations. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C.’s Sergeant-at-arms, Gary Lenz, has officially resigned after an 11-month investigation into misspending. The original misconduct report stated that he used legislative money to purchase an unused wood splitter, designer suits, and personal vacations. For more information on this story, click here.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital is raising money for long-term care residents. Funds are going to new therapies, technologies, and improvements in the quality of life. For more information on this story, click here.

