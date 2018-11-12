Animals staying at Wild ARC will stay nice and warm this winter thanks to a new roof. (File submitted/BCSPCA)

Victoria’s Wild ARC facility welcomes new roof thanks to a rush of donations

The animal rehabilitation centre was in desperate need of repairs after 21 years

Sick, injured and orphaned wild animals will stay nice and toasty this winter, thanks to a new roof at BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC).

After 21 years of year-round service, the roof of the Vancouver Island facility was in desperate need of repairs, but donors from across the province helped Wild ARC raise funds for the project.

“We were amazed at the outpouring of generosity, with so many people wanting to help,” said assistant manager Meg Hatch in a statement. “We got off to a great start with veteran volunteer Birthe Levie’s pledge to match donations up to $10,000, and when that was met in less than 24 hours, Birthe kindly offered to give an additional $5,000, increasing the match.”

Nanaimo-based roofing company Erikson Roofing did the job and offered a discount of more than $6,000 for the job.

“They went the extra mile, not only being interested in Wild ARC’s work, but keeping the noise down as much as possible to accommodate our recovering patients,” Hatch said.

Convoy Construction Materials and DBL Disposable Services also donated some materials and services.

Wild ARC now has other repairs in the works, including improvements to its outdoor enclosures which help wild patients as they prepare for life back in the wild.

For more information, you can visit wildarc.com

