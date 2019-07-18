VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

An arrival ceremony at the Blackball Ferry kicked off the Northwest Deuce Days on Thursday afternoon. The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932, known affectionately as “deuces”. Nearly 1,400 classic cars are expected over the weekend.

About 20 old cars lined up to board the 3 p.m. ferry leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay to come over for the event. (Tessa Humphries/BC Ferries)

