VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

The hot rods are in town! This is the kickoff of the Northwest Deuce Days weekend event! #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/YArVYCnSiL — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) July 18, 2019

An arrival ceremony at the Blackball Ferry kicked off the Northwest Deuce Days on Thursday afternoon. The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932, known affectionately as “deuces”. Nearly 1,400 classic cars are expected over the weekend.

READ MORE: ‘In this car, I’m 18’: Eighty-year-old eager for upcoming Northwest Deuce Days

READ MORE: 1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

READ MORE: Victoria car show’s ferry event a highlight for arriving hot-rodders

Traffic is definitely looking cooler than usual pic.twitter.com/z70Gq71kMF — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) July 18, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter