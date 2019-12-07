VIDEO: 21st annual IEOA Truck Light Convoy draws large crowds to Greater Victoria streets

Commercial trucks sit parked in the infield and on the track at Western Speedway after completing the annual Truck Light Convoy in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hundreds of people made their way to the streets of Greater Victoria on Saturday evening to enjoy the 21st annual Island Equipment Owners Association’s Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive.

More than 80 trucks decked out in holiday lights rolled out onto the street at Ogden Point around 5:45 p.m. and made their way to the Western Speedway, their final destination.

Onlookers waved, clapped and cheered as the brightly lit trucks drove by, honking their horns and playing holiday music.

READ ALSO: Annual Truck Light Convoy brightens up communities with lights and food donations

The convoy looped around Greater Victoria accompanied by GPS trackers so those wanting to watch knew where they’d be and when. At the end, they gathered at the Western Speedway where visitors could enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, visit with Santa and get a close-up look at the trucks in all of their festive glory.

The event was also a fundraiser for the Mustard Seed Street Church, the Goldstream Food Bank and the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Food donations were accepted throughout the region before and during the convoy with various drop-off locations throughout Greater Victoria.

Municipalities like Langford and Oak Bay hosted their own light-up events as well featuring music, food and festive cheer.

In 2018, the Truck Light Convoy collected more than 13,000 pounds of food and $7,000 in cash.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter