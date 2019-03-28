VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Four people spent about two hours trapped by surging seas on a large rock off Long Beach Tuesday, before being rescued, unharmed, by a Royal Canadian Air Force unit.

Three boogie boarders and walker who misjudged the tides were pulled off Lovekin Rock at about 6 p.m., March 26, by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, from 19 Wing Comox.

Long Beach and Lovekin Rock are in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, south of Tofino.

There were originally three walkers in the group, but two of them swam to shore before the conditions worsened.

442 Squadron provided Black Press with video footage of the rescue.

Previous story
Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight
Next story
Injunctions served to protesting Tsawout members still stand

Just Posted

Overcrowding, targeted violence spur protest at Saanich jail

Correctional officers to rally outside Wilkinson jail Friday morning

Two women assaulted in downtown Victoria while waiting for a taxi

The Victoria police are looking for witnesses to an incident on March 26

UPDATED: Cougar evades police, dogs in Saanich

Greater Victoria has had a ‘number of confirmed cougar sightings’ this spring

Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Esquimalt

Minister Lawrence MacAuley evacuated after sustaining minor knee injury

Injunctions served to protesting Tsawout members still stand

GoFundMe for their legal defence hits $18,000

VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Most Read