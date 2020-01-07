VIDEO: A Colwood Corner roof collapse leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Victoria’s top stories for Jan. 7

A police incident has shut down two blocks of Quadra Street. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 7 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Some businesses were forced to close after a roof caved in at Colwood Corners. Closed areas include two vacant units and neighbouring businesses. For more information on this story, click here.

One police officer was left with non-life-threatening injuries after a driver fled VicPD and collided with a parked car. For more information on this story, click here.

Lanes were flooded in the early morning on the McKenzie interchange due to heavy rains overwhelming the temporary drainage measures. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

