VIDEO: A demonstration at the B.C. Legislature leads a selection of today’s news stories

Demonstrators gathered at the BC Legislature in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. (Nicole Crescenzie/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 7 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at the B.C. Legislature and blocked a downtown intersection on Friday. For more information on this story, click here.

Changes have been proposed for the limit of ‘roommates’ allowed in Saanich houses. The limit of unrelated occupants may be changed from four to six. For more information on this story, click here.

An audit will be performed on the Johnson Street Bridge after the project went $65 million above its original budget. For more information on this story, click here.

