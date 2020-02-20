Harry Charles Sadd, a 73-year-old former badminton coach, plead guilty to eight charges relating to sexual abuse that took place between 1970 and 1984. (RCMP handout)

VIDEO: A guilty plea to sexual abuse leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 19

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 19 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Former Greater Victoria badminton coach Harry Charles Sadd has pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual abuse. All charges relate to incidents that took place from 1970 to 1984. For more information on this story, click here.

The director of Trees Cannabis has been fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana. The fine followed a provincial crackdown on the popular dispensary. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria police K9, Jonny, helped make arrests in Esquimalt after an early morning break-in. The Police Services Dog aided in two arrests. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

