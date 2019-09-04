VIDEO: A look inside Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan

Elliott Cordingley (far left), a camp counsellor poses with Samuel Layton (left), Jacob Robbins (far right) and Drake Diehl (middle right) at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Camp is out for the summer but Easter Seals is already thinking about raising money to send kids to camp next year. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Shannon Bernays stands in front of a welcoming poster at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
James Grahame shows off his joker face paint at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Zachasry Doberstein shows off his face paint at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Damien Mydonick enjoys lunch while dressed in a cowboy hat at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A slide waiting to be used at Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The music is playing, kids are laughing and a few of them are even wearing fun costumes or have their face painted. While this sounds like most summer camps, there’s something about Easter Seals Shawnigan camp – all the campers live with some sort of disability.

While camp is over for the summer and the kids are returning to school, the memories made will last forever — or at least until more can be created next year.

READ ALSO: Easter Seal’s Drop Zone gives participants chance to rappel down 13-storey Victoria building

Rishabh Gunvante, a councillor at Camp Shawnigan, grew up in India and Singapore and never went to camp as kid.

“This is my first experience at a camp and it’s amazing that it’s at Easter Seals with all these wonderful people,” he said. “It’s been a really good introduction for me.”

Gunvante believes whole-heartedly it can be a magical place, where councillors do everything they can to make a child’s wildest dreams come true.

READ ALSO: Victoria heroes rappel 15 storeys for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

“If a kid loves talking about dinosaurs … we’ll go out of our way to make those dreams come alive,” he said. “We’ll make dinosaur costumes and we’ll run around acting like dinosaurs … that’s the magic of camp.”

Easter Seals works to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities through their summers camps, the Easter Seals House, post-secondary awards and community access.

On Sept. 9 Easter Seals holds its annual Drop Zone to raise awareness and funds for the summer camp. The Easter Seals Drop Zone allows participants — who have raised a minimum of $500 — to rappel down the CIBC building in downtown Victoria

Black Press Media reporter, Kendra Crighton, takes part in this year’s event and will provide coverage on the Easter Seal’s camp and the Drop Zone leading up to Sept. 9.

For more information on Easter Seals summer camps or the Drop Zone visit www.eastersealsbcy.ca.

Home

Previous story
Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed
Next story
MAP: School zones back in effect across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox

Terry Fox’s brother, Fred, stops in Victoria before annual Canada tour

Camosun students, staff can now take the Westshore Commuter Express

Electric bus service is free to Camosun College students and staff

MAP: School zones back in effect across Greater Victoria

An interactive map helps drivers remember where school zones are activated

Sidney records highest number of property crimes in six years

Property crime up 32 per cent in first six months of 2019 compared to 2018

House of Hope: Picking up the pieces from the overdose crisis

A four-part series on Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

B.C. woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Most Read