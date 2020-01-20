Access to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. (Courtesy of Kolin Sutherland-Wilson)

VIDEO: A morning protest blocking the Swartz Bay ferry terminal leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 20

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Access to all but one wait line to Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters: a movement in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation. For more information on this story, click here.

Four Mile Pub is re-opening after the fire in October 2019. The restaurant feels “clean and refreshed” according to a spokesperson. For more information on this story, click here.

Esquimalt is exploring creating a portage beach for Gorge waters. This portage beach would add safety to the Victoria Waterways Loop. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce announces its 2020 board

Six boat wrecks wash up on Cadboro Bay beaches over the weekend

Dead Boat Society working with Oak Bay, Saanich to clear derelict boats

Former Sidney mayor calls on local MLA Adam Olsen to resign over protests

Olsen has rejected the demand, calling Price’s language divisive and responsible for polarization

Couple gets engaged on BC Ferries sailing between Vancouver, Victoria

Pair sailed between hometowns for two years

Victoria hotel awards couples for baby-making with Valentine’s freebie

Have a baby nine months after your stay and enjoy 18-year Valentines deal

Oak Bay driver hits cyclist, police consider blaming snow boots

Break and enter, thefts also seen in mid-January

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

