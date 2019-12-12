Cadboro-Gyro Park has been identified by council as an appropriate park to test out the food truck pilot program. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 12

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 12 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

An abandoned poultry farm in North Saanich is in the works to be turned into a cannabis cultivation facility. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 50 volunteers are needed to help clean beaches near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour this Saturday. For more information on this story, click here.

A food truck pilot program is getting the go-ahead from the Saanich council. The pilot program will see food trucks in certain parks as early as next summer. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says
Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

Hospice care at Ayre Manor not well known enough, say officials

Canadian airline passengers to be elibible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Beaver Lake in Saanich unsafe for swimming as blue-green algae blooms

Safety notices are being posted in the park

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but student was taken to hospital by ambulance

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

