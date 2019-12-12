VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Cadboro-Gyro Park has been identified by council as an appropriate park to test out the food truck pilot program. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 12 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

An abandoned poultry farm in North Saanich is in the works to be turned into a cannabis cultivation facility. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 50 volunteers are needed to help clean beaches near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour this Saturday. For more information on this story, click here.

A food truck pilot program is getting the go-ahead from the Saanich council. The pilot program will see food trucks in certain parks as early as next summer. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

blackpress.tv