A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories

VIDEO: A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Jan. 2

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 2 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Storm warning on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria is bracing for an impending winter storm. To read the full story CLICK HERE.

Vancouver Island’s most valuable property

Despite losing value and Island off Sidney owned by billionaire Craig McCaw is the most valuable property in the region. For more information on this story by Wolf Depner, CLICK HERE.

And Victoria’s first baby of 2020 is?

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020. To read the full story by Aaron Guillen, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on the Victoria Video Network, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash in Saanich on New Years Day
Next story
West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Just Posted

UPDATED: Off-duty Victoria police officers stop alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii

Man charged with lewdness, sexual assault, threatening and kidnapping

West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Two teens saw man in his 30’s masturbating in public on Jan. 1

More shelter beds open as Victoria braces for winter rain storm

Stong Pacific storm set to hit B.C.’s coast Thursday afternoon

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflow warning from CRD

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

Sidney’s Star Cinema raises curtain on temporary location Friday

The business will operate out of the former Sidney Buy & Sell for up to 30 months

VIDEO: A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Jan. 2

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo

Children’s summer camp on Gabriola Island was desecrated in mid December, just before Hanukkah

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Most Read