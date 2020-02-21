VIDEO: A petition to solve Lindsay Buziak’s murder leads a selection of today’s news stories

Lindsay Buziak was 24 years old when she was stabbed to death while showing a home in Gordon Head. Twelve years later, a new petition asks to have her case turned over to a new police agency. (Change.org)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich Police respond to a petition for a new police agency to take on the Lindsay Buziak’s murder case. The petition asks the Public Safety Minister to help find justice for the realtor. For more information on this story, click here.

The gravesite of Sir James Douglas was vandalized Wednesday night. The Ross Bay Cemetary site found graffiti but cleaned it quickly. For more information on this story, click here.

Tourism is at a high during the shoulder season in Greater Victoria, but a new video may make it an all-year-round destination. For more information on this story, click here.

