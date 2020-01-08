Rescue team work at the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

VIDEO: A plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 8

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 8 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A Ukrainian airline crashed on Wednesday morning killing 176 people including 63 Canadians. Ukrainian authorities initially said mechanical failure was to blame. For more information on this story, click here.

The City of Victoria is offering free emergency preparedness workshops. Six workshops will be held between January and March. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 7,200 properties were sold in Greater Victoria in 2019, down almost 32 percent from 2016. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

Less than a week left to be a part of library’s Emerging Author Collection

The collection features self-published, independent or small press books by locals

Oak Bay police take down alleged bike thief on Monterey

Soaking wet with no socks, man heads home after two days on meth

Two crashes, stalled vehicle snarled traffic on Blanshard Street near Tolmie Avenue

Three separate incidents caused traffic delays late Wednesday morning

Peninsula Search and Rescue members volunteered more than 5,000 hours in 2019

Team responded to 19 search and rescue incidents last year

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Sooke EMCS dashes past Vic High Totems

Wolverines win first game of the season

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

