VIDEO: A plane hit by birds leads a selection of today’s news stories

This photo shows the nose of the Boeing 737-800 struck by multiple birds as it was approaching Victoria International Airport Tuesday morning. WestJet re-routed the plane to Vancouver. (Peter Wagner/Twitter)

A flock of birds struck a Victoria-bound plane. The 31 passengers were landed safely. For more information on this story, click here.

Most Greater Victoria grocery stores are back on track after weather delayed product shipments. Ferry cancellations left shelves empty in several shops. For more information on this story, click here.

More snow is expected for Greater Victoria, with up to 15 centimetres expected overnight Tuesday. For more information on this story, click here.

