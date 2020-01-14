This photo shows the nose of the Boeing 737-800 struck by multiple birds as it was approaching Victoria International Airport Tuesday morning. WestJet re-routed the plane to Vancouver. (Peter Wagner/Twitter)

VIDEO: A plane hit by birds leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 14

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 14 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A flock of birds struck a Victoria-bound plane. The 31 passengers were landed safely. For more information on this story, click here.

Most Greater Victoria grocery stores are back on track after weather delayed product shipments. Ferry cancellations left shelves empty in several shops. For more information on this story, click here.

More snow is expected for Greater Victoria, with up to 15 centimetres expected overnight Tuesday. For more information on this story, click here.

Just Posted

CRD says recycling trucks may not be able to access residential streets

If pick-ups do not occur tonight residents are asked to store their recycling

Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

Environment Canada said snow will ease Wednesday morning

Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

Current homeless shelters ‘bursting at the seams’

Nine cars slide into ditch, collide on Pat Bay Highway as snow continues

Saanich police blame ‘snow and ice build-up,’ remind drivers to use caution

German media report suggests Greater Victoria losing bid to host 2022 Invictus Games

Duesseldorf’s Lord Mayor is travelling to London Wednesday with press conference scheduled Thursday

Nanaimo actress cast in first lead role in TV series ‘Nurses’

Sandy Sidhu wanted to work in medicine before her interest in acting took over

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Death of famed Island artist Modeste mourned

World famous carving talents began under the guidance of high school teacher

Most Read