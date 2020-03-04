Empress Hotel workers have served strike notice for 8 a.m. on March 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: A possible strike by Fairmont Empress Hotel workers leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for March 4

These Greater Victoria stories for March 4 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Workers at the Fairmont Empress Hotel are preparing to strike this weekend. Nearly 500 Victoria workers in culinary, housekeeping and more served their strike notice over wages and workload. For more information on this story, click here.

The Greater Victoria School District and the Saanich School District will cancel two school trips to Italy due to coronavirus concerns. For more information on this story, click here.

Dallas Road may receive a balustrade replacement, looking at costs of up to $3.85 million. The replacements would also include new pavement and a bike lane. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police seek missing man known to also frequent Vancouver
Next story
United Way Greater Victoria aims to fill bus with new menstrual products

Just Posted

Wetland restoration project pitched for Langford farm

Habitat Acquisition Trust looking at area near Lohbrunner Farm

United Way Greater Victoria aims to fill bus with new menstrual products

The Period Promise seeks to help women in need

Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

One person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon crash

PHOTOS: Students walk out of class, gather in Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Students met at the legislature, where Indigenous youth have been occupying the space for 10 days

Saanich Peninsula not immune to homelessness

Central Saanich councillor calls for more action to deal with homelessness

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

VIDEO: A possible strike by Fairmont Empress Hotel workers leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for March 4

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read