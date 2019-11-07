VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

Free travel is being given to active, reserve and retired military personnel, along with cadets and senior citizens in honour of Remembrance Day. (Courtesy of BC Ferries

Active, reserve and retired military personnel, along with cadets and senior citizens are being offered free passenger travel on BC Ferries for Remembrance Day. For more information on this story, click here.

A Saanich man is speaking out about the toxic blue-green algae in Prospect Lake Park. James Younger says the area isn’t properly signed, and the public is not being given enough awareness. For more information on this story, click here.

A Victoria paleontologist discovered a new species of dinosaur. “Buster” the Ferrisautus is a hornless, parrot-beaked plant-eater closely related to the Triceratops. For more information on this story, click here.

