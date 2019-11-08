VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

The City of Victoria has installed Remembrance Day medallions on Shelbourne Street from from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria is marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day by adding to the Road of Remembrance. Sixteen medallions will line Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street, reading “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest We Forget.” For more information on this story, click here.

BC Transit is borrowing buses from the B.C. interior. September saw several routes impacted by cancellations, blaming a shortage of buses for the issues. For more information on this story, click here.

Black Press Media is the recipient of a Jack Webster Award, presented at Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards. The award is for Victoria News’ Special Report: Opioid Crisis, which dives into the various facets that go into battling the opioid epidemic. For more information on this story, click here.

