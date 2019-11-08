The City of Victoria has installed Remembrance Day medallions on Shelbourne Street from from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of today’s top stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The City of Victoria is marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day by adding to the Road of Remembrance. Sixteen medallions will line Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street, reading “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest We Forget.” For more information on this story, click here.

BC Transit is borrowing buses from the B.C. interior. September saw several routes impacted by cancellations, blaming a shortage of buses for the issues. For more information on this story, click here.

Black Press Media is the recipient of a Jack Webster Award, presented at Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards. The award is for Victoria News’ Special Report: Opioid Crisis, which dives into the various facets that go into battling the opioid epidemic. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. gives Vancouver Island $1 million for proposed Chinese-Canadian museum
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren't protecting wild salmon

Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

RCMP issue appeal for real information regarding school lockdown

Online posts only frustrate the investigation

City of Victoria looks for feedback on proposed 2020 budget

The city hopes to operate on a $258.7 million budget

Loss of Pasquale defines importance of national championships for UVic Vikes

University of Victoria host public tribute to life or Eli Pasquale on Nov. 16

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Culinaire shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

