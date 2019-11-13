VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The install of 50 cigarette butt canisters has litter down in the city. More than 100 kg of cigarette waste has been collected since 2018. For more information on this story, click here.

Residents can get their pet’s photo taken with Santa in an effort to raise money in the community. Funds raised from the $15 photos will be donated to Balfours Friends Foundation and the Pacific Animal Therapy Society. For more information on this story, click here.

Cineplex’s Community Day raises funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. The event allows movie lovers to enjoy a free movie on Dec. 7, while munching discount concession snacks. For more information on this story, click here.

