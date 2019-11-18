Career centre coordinator Cammie Watson (left), custodian Danny Tang (centre), and education assistant Helen Casey (right) participate in ongoing job action in SD63 Nov. 14. The strike has now ended with a deal ratified between CUPE Local 441 and the Saanich School District’s Board of Education. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 18

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 18 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The SD63 strike officially ended with the union’s vote to accept the latest agreement. For more information on this story, click here.

The winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase have been announced. For more information on this story, click here.

A new gay pub will open in Victoria in the new year. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay High soccer turf closed indefinitely as plastic sheds into Bowker Creek

Just Posted

VIDEO: Oak Bay High soccer turf closed indefinitely as plastic sheds into Bowker Creek

Resident stumbles on Bowker Creek plastic contamination

Victoria Police Department seeks provincial budget review for second year in a row

VicPD hopes to see four more staff positions after request was denied in the 2019 budget

Harbour authority to honour Victoria sailor Jeanne Socrates with naming ceremony

In September Socrates became the oldest person to sail around the world in a solo, unassisted trip

Escaped Metchosin inmate sentenced to additional year tacked on to 14-year sentence

Man escaped from William Head Institution arrested days later in Esquimalt

Saanich School District parents welcome end of strike

Various sides of support worker strike acknowledge remaining tensions

VIDEO: The sticky truth about winter moths and how Greater Victoria arborists fight them

Winter moths have ‘killed a lot of trees’ across the region, says Oak Bay arborist

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 18

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

EDITORIAL: It’s time to face the truth on drug use

The homeless don’t own the drug epidemic

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Most Read