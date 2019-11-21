VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

The transgender flad at half-mast outside the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday in support of Transgender Day of Remembrance. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Transgender flag was raised for the first time in history outside of the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday. Transgender Day of Remembrance honours those who have been murdered or killed because someone disagreed with their gender identity. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels are to set sail for B.C. from Romania. For more information on this story, click here.

VicPD checked more than 16,000 vehicles in an effort to stop thefts. The Lock Out Auto Crime initiative is an effort with ICBC to reduce the number of thefts from cars. For more information on this story, click here.

