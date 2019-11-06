Reader’s Lens Photographer Elaine Kwok came across this tiny Pacific tree frog, while visiting the Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific, in Saanich. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by Greenaway Realty.

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria's top stories

A selection of today's top stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is turning 40. Celebrations will be held on Nov. 8 and 9. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria’s Orca Play display is moving out of Centennial Square. The display will be replaced with the Lights of Wonder holiday display. For more information on this story, click here.

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has 15 low-cost units available for seniors. The Mount Edwards Court property is open to those over the age of 55, making a maximum of $39,800. These units were installed in an effort to prevent homelessness. For more information on this story, click here.

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Victoria free youth bus passes for sale on Craigslist

Online ads offer to sell passes for $25, buy for $8 to $10

Saanich to hold public hearing on potential for growing local cannabis

The council will put forward a recommendation to allow production in industrial zones

Alleged drunk driver narrowly misses pregnant RCMP officer before crashing on Sooke Road

The driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries

Proposed 12-storey building in Esquimalt pared down to 10, medical clinic no longer prioritized

Esquimalt council heard from Lexi Development about proposed changes to plans

AVI health open house is all about education and healing

Naloxone training, guest speakers, refreshments all on the agenda Nov. 22

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Island COs find and destroy predatory cougar near residential area

Animal presumed to be same one that killed housecat in Comox neighbourhood

