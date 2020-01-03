VIDEO: A smoking bus leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Fire officials say that a BC Transit bus driver safely evacuated all passengers from his bus when it began smoking Thursday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy of Su Liyanage)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

An Oak Bay transit bus was evacuated on Thursday evening after the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine. For more information on this story, click here.

Roller Skate Victoria is looking for help in finding a new venue to hold public skate nights. For more information on this story, click here.

The Galloping Goose trail will be closed for construction at the McKenzie Interchange. The closure will be from Jan. 6 until the end of the month. For more information on this story, click here.

