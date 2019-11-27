Olav Krigolson, neuroscientist and associate director of UVic’s Centre for Biomedical Research, in front of the HI-SEAS Analog Habitat in Hawaii on a previous trip. (File contributed/ Olav Krigolson)

VIDEO: A space program leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 27

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 27 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Participants from University of Victoria will head to Hawaii for a NASA-sponsored Mars simulation. For more information on this story, click here.

The Sidney Cycling Society is expanding to include the Cycling Without Age Society. The Society will include bike rides for less-abled seniors. For more information on this story, click here.

A public hearing will be held to discuss the development of a hotel on Yates, Broad and Johnson Streets. The development of the hotel would include replacing two heritage buildings. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.
Next story
Central Saanich crash injures five after woman runs red light

Just Posted

Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. received mixed opinions from local residents

New downtown Victoria hotel slated to replace two heritage buildings

A development on Yates, Broad and Johnson Streets is going to a public hearing

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Rickter Scale: Another dip in the bottomless pit

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Victoria man behind the car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Sooke Community Choir brings warmth to winter

This Shining Night concert features a variety of seasonal music

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read