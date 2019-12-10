A man was taken to hospital after barricading himself in a Victoria synagogue. (Kendra Crighton-Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: A synagogue barricading leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 10

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A man was taken to hospital on Monday after barricading himself in a Victoria synagogue. Children on site were evacuated from daycare for safety. For more information on this story, click here.

Saanich Police are the first in B.C. to be offered mental health resiliency training. Departments from Oak Bay, Saanich, and Central Saanich will all be involved in complete trauma training. For more information on this story, click here.

City of Victoria staff is recommending a smaller byelection process to save money. More than $140,000 is set to be spent to replace Victoria Councillor Laurel Collins. For more information on this story, click here.

One year after arrests, Canadians held in China set to face trial

