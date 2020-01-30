Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse. A British Columbia woman who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge two decades ago is asking a parole board to release her from prison. Kelly Ellard, who was 15 at the time of the death, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and will appear before a board today to request her release on day parole. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 30 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in B.C., bringing Canadian cases up to three. The individual is in isolation and in regular contact with health officials. For more information on this story, click here.

Kelly Ellard’s day parole has been extended another six months, with Ellard being allowed to leave four nights per week. Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997. For more information on this story, click here.

Environment Canada is releasing a science review backing the need for a plastic ban. In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Greater Victoria pharmacies sell out of masks, hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Greater Victoria pharmacies sell out of masks, hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus

Island Health sees slight increase in hospital visits

Sidney business may have been used as ‘sophisticated drug production site’

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from three Greater Victoria locations

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

PHOTOS: Families take part in Family Literacy Week Kick off at Juan De Fuca library

The week runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

