VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse. A British Columbia woman who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge two decades ago is asking a parole board to release her from prison. Kelly Ellard, who was 15 at the time of the death, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and will appear before a board today to request her release on day parole. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 30 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in B.C., bringing Canadian cases up to three. The individual is in isolation and in regular contact with health officials. For more information on this story, click here.

Kelly Ellard’s day parole has been extended another six months, with Ellard being allowed to leave four nights per week. Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997. For more information on this story, click here.

Environment Canada is releasing a science review backing the need for a plastic ban. In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash. For more information on this story, click here.

