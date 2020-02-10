VIDEO: A trolly linking downtown Sidney to the westside leads a selection of today’s news stories

Sidney may revive trolley project first associated with the Sidney Crossing (formerly Gateway) commercial development proposed for the southeast corner of Beacon Avenue on the westside side of Highway 17. (Omicron Developments rendering)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Sidney is again considering putting in a trolly linking the town’s westside to its downtown core. For more information on this story, click here.

Esquimalt will add more legislation for private docks after finding more than 30 docks are in the Gorge Waterway without proper zoning. For more information on this story, click here.

More than $20,000 has been raised so far for the Coldest Night of the Year walk for homelessness. The walk will be held on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford. For more information on this story, click here.

