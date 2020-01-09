VIDEO: A Ukrainian plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

First-year University of Victoria student Roja Omidbakhsh has been identified as one of 176 victims of the Tehran air crash. (LinkedIn)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 9 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A first-year UVic student has been identified as one of the 176 victims of an Iran plane crash. Roja Omidbakhsh is among at least 11 B.C. residents that were on the plane Wednesday morning. For more information on this story, click here.

The 2020 Lego Exhibition will be bigger and better than ever. The show runs at the Sidney Museum daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 31. For more information on this story, click here.

Drag queens are taking Victoria by storm this month. Queens including Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars and burlesque groups are coming to Royal Theatre. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter