VIDEO: A Ukrainian plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

First-year University of Victoria student Roja Omidbakhsh has been identified as one of 176 victims of the Tehran air crash. (LinkedIn)

A first-year UVic student has been identified as one of the 176 victims of an Iran plane crash. Roja Omidbakhsh is among at least 11 B.C. residents that were on the plane Wednesday morning. For more information on this story, click here.

The 2020 Lego Exhibition will be bigger and better than ever. The show runs at the Sidney Museum daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 31. For more information on this story, click here.

Drag queens are taking Victoria by storm this month. Queens including Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars and burlesque groups are coming to Royal Theatre. For more information on this story, click here.

Flu hospitalizations see significant drop across Vancouver Island

Less than a third of the number of people have been hospitalized due to influenza since last year

Cyclist will ride again despite being hit in crash near Sooke and Kelly roads

The crash involved two vehicles and caused traffic delays during Wednesday evening commute

Province won’t help City of Victoria recover costs associated with climate change

The Ministry of the Environment said larger, province-wide efforts are already in place

‘People are in shock’: Victoria prof. says Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

One taken to hospital after an assault at UVic

Police say there is no risk to the public, other students

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

