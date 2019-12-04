VIDEO: A UVic grant leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Vote online for the VicPD greeting card art until Dec. 5 at noon. (Twitter/VicPD)

UVic is receiving a $1M grant that will allow the Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics. The 3D-printed arms and scoliosis braces will be used across North America. For more information on this story, click here.

VicPD is asking the public to vote on kids’ art for holiday greeting cards. The deadline to vote ends at noon on Dec. 5. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria has unveiled the next phase of the bike lane network. The City is asking for feedback and is hoping to begin the project in 2020, For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt calls for limitation of council duties in response to survey results

The survey asked residents if they would be in support of a 55 per cent salary increase

Royals start three-game home stand tonight, end with teddy toss

B.C. rival Vancouver Giants in town Wednesday, Seattle hits the ice Friday, Saturday

Greater Victoria School District’s new catchment boundaries apply for 2020/21 school year

SD61’s catchments in effect for coming student registration

Victoria woman seeks yarn donations to knit toques for people in need

Patrizia Fitch is hoping to make 150 to 200 toques this year

Thieves target packages during the holiday season

Victoria police warn residents of package theft increase

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Island fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

