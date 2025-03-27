VIDEO: Abbotsford car thieves busted after ordering McDonald's drive-thru

Abbotsford's Bonnie and Clyde share a kiss before being apprehended

A pair of Abbotsford car thieves got to enjoy some fast food before a slow walk to the slammer in a video recently shared by the Integrated Provincial Auto Crime Team.

The video shows a couple celebrate a successful heist, followed by the decision to cap off the automobile pilfering by stuffing their faces with a variety of McDonald's finest fare using the drive-thru.

"Two junior chickens and three McDouble's," the woman ordered. "This is gangster. I'm f***ing not choked anymore."

Moments later she decides to turn on the radio and the car shuts off, indicating that the vehicle they have stolen is a bait car. She begins to panic after her man asks what she did.

"I didn't do nothing," she said. "I just turned this button."

"Oh yeah, we're in a bait car," the man glumly replies.

The police show up shortly thereafter and the couple are forced to exit the vehicle, but not before the Abbotsford version of Bonnie and Clyde say goodbye to each other with a smooch.

"Give me a kiss, give me a kiss," the woman pleads, as the police shout instructions from outside the car.

The pair are then scolded for not following orders and taken into custody.

The video can also be seen at youtube.com/shorts/Sohizk-4grY?si=LkneWRLU6y6FofTe.