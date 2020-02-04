One Victoria police officer was injured chasing reports of the robbery (Black Press Media file photo).

VIDEO: An armed robbery with missing suspects leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 4

Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 4

VicPD continues looking for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery near the Gorge. For more information on this story, click here.

City of Victoria crews are working to reopen paths after rain eroded the Dallas Road bluffs. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria had a record-breaking month, seeing the second wettest January. For more information on this story, click here.

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo
For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

The event is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

High tides keeping Oak Bay crew from cleaning junk off Caddy Bay beach

Ocean junk, boats wash up on Oak Bay side of Caddy Bay

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

Three suspects in custody after search warrants executed at two residences

