The REALice rink de-aerator is expected to cut 36 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions for the District each year. (Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons)

VIDEO: An eco-friendly ice machine leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 2

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich’s Pearkes Arena added to its green rink resurfacing fleet. The new machine resurfaces the ice with cooler water, saving on energy. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria school choirs fill city hall for the 54th annual Carolling Week this December. For more information on this story, click here.

A Greater Victoria couple, Murray and Lynda Farmer, will match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt make their way to Victoria
Next story
Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Just Posted

Giant sequoia to light up Victoria sky

Campus Honda lights up 100-plus-year-old tree for the holidays

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt make their way to Victoria

The Hall of Fame members will be performing together in April 2020

Get the funky seasonal spirit with The Funk Hunters

Fifth annual Funk the Halls extravaganza plays two shows at Capital Ballroom, Dec. 6-7

Animal rights activists not affecting business, says Victoria Carriage Tours

Victoria Horse Alliance trot out annual Trolley Walk on Sunday

Dozens rally for Susan Simmons’ icy ocean dip for Crystal Pool

Victoria residents want Victoria city councillors to prioritize building a new Crystal Pool facility

VIDEO: An eco-friendly ice machine leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 2

Satan makes appearance at Island Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Most Read