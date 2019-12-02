VIDEO: An eco-friendly ice machine leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

The REALice rink de-aerator is expected to cut 36 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions for the District each year. (Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich’s Pearkes Arena added to its green rink resurfacing fleet. The new machine resurfaces the ice with cooler water, saving on energy. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria school choirs fill city hall for the 54th annual Carolling Week this December. For more information on this story, click here.

A Greater Victoria couple, Murray and Lynda Farmer, will match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday. For more information on this story, click here.

