Video and photos released of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

Police have released photos of two persons of interest in the homicides on Christmas Eve in Duncan. (North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP photos)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released photos and video of two persons of interest in a double homicide that took place in Duncan on Christmas Eve.

Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie were attacked just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the corner of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but Shurie was soon pronounced dead, and Williams died on Dec. 28.

In an effort to advance their investigation, major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two unknown persons of interest seen in the attached photos.

“We have reason to believe there may have been at least one other altercation on Christmas Eve in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street involving the two persons of interest and an unknown person or people,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch. “We strongly urge those people to come forward immediately as they may have vital information to our ongoing investigation.”

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male, seen wearing a black or dark coloured hoodie with a logo on the left chest and a horizontal pattern on the right arm, a pair of dark coloured pants with a horizontal pattern on the legs, and a pair of dark coloured or black shoes.

The second person of interest is described as a male, wearing a black or dark coloured hoodie, a pair of dark pants with a thick, white, vertical stripe on the leg, and a pair of dark shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward or call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with people who were in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street or Canada Avenue between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on the night of Dec. 24, 2019 including those who may have dash cam footage or other video surveillance,” police said.

