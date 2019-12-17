Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 16

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The story told by Oak Bay father, Andrew Berry, who murdered his two daughters on Christmas day of 2017, ‘defies logic,’ says the judge during the first day of his sentencing hearing. For more information on this story, click here.

The sentencing for escaped Metchosin prisoner, James Busch, is being delayed for the creation of the Indigenous offender’s report. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria nurse, Corey Ranger, is asking for compassion after being shouted at for saving an overdose victim. For more information on this story, click here.

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp
Victoria nurse asks for compassion after people shout at him for saving an overdose victim

