VIDEO: Armstrong Co-op workers head into week 15 on strike

Workers held a picket line outside the Guisachan Villlage ARC Liquor Store in Kelowna on Dec. 19

Striking retail liquor workers of Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC), who are members of SEIU Local 2, are now into week 15.

Workers gathered outside the Guisachan Village ARC Liquor Store in Kelowna the after of Dec. 19 to set up a picket line and make some noise.

Nathan Senders is a clerk at the store. He stood outside with a sign encouraging shoppers to head elsewhere for their booze.

"Before we were even able to table a proposal on wages the employer, the Armstrong Regional Co-op, issued a final offer and forced us to strike," Senders said. "So, there's been no progress is negotiations whatsoever, because the Co-op isn't willing to bargain, they just want to bully."

Former B.C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains joined the line.

"Co-op, I say to you, live up to your values... You are membership based, [the employees] are part of your membership, they're part of your family," Bains said at the rally. "Treat them with respect. Give them what is right for them. Get back to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith."

Representatives of other unions stood by with signs of support. Kelowna's Mandi Poss with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers took the time to show up and say a few words after several ARC Liquor employees supported the Canada Post workers rally on Dec. 10.

"I want to thank every one of us here, because we do make a difference," Poss said. "You all make a difference and showing up makes a difference... We have your back."

The striking workers and their union are prepared to continue escalating until ARC agrees to fair bargaining.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.