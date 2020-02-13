Shermineh Sheri Ziaee was released last week following a Jan. 28 arrest in Swift Current (Black Press Media/ File Photo).

VIDEO: Assaults alleged at the legislature rally, leads a selection of today's news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 13

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 13 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A Victoria woman facing human-trafficking related charges has returned home. Shermineh Sheri Ziaee made her $1,000 bail in Saskatchewan. For more information on this story, click here.

VicPD has identified four alleged assault victims from Tuesday’s legislature rally. For more information on this story, click here.

Royal BC Museum is putting on a vintage Valentine’s Day event with cocktails, dancing, history, science, and more. For more information on this story, click here.

Just Posted

Johnson Street Bridge taking twice as long to lift as it should

Ongoing issues with the hydraulic filter system are keeping things slow

UPDATED: Traffic moving again on Malahat after Thursday morning crash

Delays due to congestion are to be expected

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Anonymous donation funds Royal Theatre study on expansion

The Royal and McPherson Theatres Society will conduct a feasibility study into upgrades

Victoria man files human rights complaint over alleged guide dog discrimination

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Setting a new standard for 106-year-olds

Island woman’s active lifestyle includes a trip to Scotland in the works for May

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

If you live in Greater Victoria, it’s been pretty hard to miss… Continue reading

