VIDEO: B.C. Day long weekend wrap-up: Here’s the news you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from Greater Victoria and beyond

Take a break from the news cycle for the long weekend? We’ve got your back. Here’s some of the top local and international stories you might have missed.

At least 31 dead following two mass shootings in U.S.

Two horrific acts of gun violence dominated the news this weekend after shooters opened fire in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – killing at least 31 people and wounding dozens. Both stories continue to update.

READ: 9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

READ: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Police move onto another community in search for Port Alberni fugitives

After a weekend search of the Nelson River near Gillam, Man., RCMP are setting up a roadblock in the community of Sundance, about 60 kilometres northeast of where they were last believed to be spotted.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run since July 23, when they were declared suspects in the deaths of a UBC professor and two tourists in northern B.C.

READ: Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Victoria man escapes after being imprisoned in Iran since 2008

A man imprisoned in Iran for more than a decade is back in Canada after escaping while on a temporary release.

Saeed Malekpour was a web programmer in Victoria with permanent resident status when he was arrested in Iran on allegations that an open-source program he made allowed photos to be uploaded to pornographic websites.

He reportedly escaped through a third country while on furlough.

READ: Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Gordy Dodd 10th annual Peace Walk

Following tragedy south of the border, Gordy Dodd’s annual peace walk came with a powerful message of hope and acceptance. Dozens joined the local business leader and philanthropist in his yearly walk, inspired by the acts of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and raising money for Victoria Hospice.

WATCH: Gordy Dodd’s 10th annual Peace Walk a beacon of hope, say community leaders

Ferries slowed by long weekend traffic, medical emergency

A medical emergency on the Spirit of Vancouver Island Saturday morning caused the boat to turn around 15 minutes into its trip to Tsawwassen. The detour caused delays for the remainder of the day.

READ: Medical emergency delays Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen BC Ferries sailings Saturday

READ: Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

Orca sighting near Saanichton caught on video

Silken Laumann posted a video taken by her daughter Kate of an orca encounter off the end of their dock in Saanichton’s Henderson Point Saturday morning.

Laumann called the experience “exhilarating” and said she and her daughter were left “feeling so grateful that we had this encounter.”

WATCH: Incredible Central Saanich orca encounter captured on video



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter