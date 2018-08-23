VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

How well do you know your way around a naloxone kit?

With International Overdose Awareness Day coming up on Aug. 31, the Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page for those new to using the opioid-reversing drug, naloxone, and for those who may need to brush up on their knowledge.

“The tragedy of overdose deaths is preventable because overdoses are reversible if they are responded to early enough,” explained Dr. Aamir Bharmal, Fraser Health medical health officer.

“Even if you have had naloxone training, it is important to refresh those skills on a regular basis through practice and online training.”

READ MORE: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

So far, more than 114,000 naloxone kits have been distributed across B.C. Earlier this year, the kits were made free of charge at most major pharmacies.

Still, 848 people have died of an illicit drug overdose between January and July in the province.

An online demonstration showing how to administer naloxone will be performed via live video on Monday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. on Fraser Health’s Facebook page.

Doctors and experts will be available to answer questions in the live chat.

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

